Ty Johnson headshot

Ty Johnson News: Activated from MiLB IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Johnson (back) was activated from the 7-day injured list May 5.

Johnson made his Triple-A Durham debut Thursday after putting a lower-back strain behind him, and while he didn't work deep into the outing, he had his swing-and-miss stuff working. He allowed three hits and walked one while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless frames.

Ty Johnson
Tampa Bay Rays
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