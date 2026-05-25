Ty Madden Injury: Cleared to make rehab start

Madden (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's been a quick bounce-back for Madden, who landed on the 15-day injured list just over a week ago with a bruised right forearm. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sunday and could be activated at that time, though it's unclear what role he might fill. Madden has pitched well as a bulk reliever for the Tigers, posting a 2.38 ERA and 12:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings, but with Troy Melton back in the fold, there might not be room to carry Madden on the big-league roster.