Ty Madden Injury: Headed for IL
The Tigers are placing Madden on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to a bruised right forearm.
Madden was injured Friday when he was hit by a comebacker. Subsequent X-rays were negative, but the right-hander is nonetheless going to need to take some time off while on the IL. Reliever Will Vest (forearm) has been activated from the injured list in a corresponding roster move, though it's unclear who will take Madden's spot in the rotation.
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