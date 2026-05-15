Ty Madden Injury: Hit by comebacker, leaves game
Madden was removed from Friday's game against the Blue Jays after getting hit on the arm by a line drive, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Madden was immediately replaced on the mound after he took a 107.9-mph missile off his arm in the third inning of Friday's contest. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but he'll presumably head in for imaging to determine whether he suffered a fracture.
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