Ty Madden Injury: Managing rotator cuff strain
The Tigers announced Friday that Madden is recovering from a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder and will miss the start of the regular season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Madden surrendered three earned runs in two spring appearances before suffering the injury earlier this week. He's completing a period of rest a rehab but is without a clear timeline for his return.
