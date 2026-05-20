Ty Madden Injury: Ready for bullpen session

Madden (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though the Tigers deactivated Madden on Sunday due to a forearm injury, he's merely dealing with a bruise rather than a muscle strain or ligament damage and should be in line for an abbreviated stint on the 15-day injured list. Assuming he makes it through Wednesday's throwing session no worse for the wear, Madden could be cleared to resume facing hitters this weekend or early next week.