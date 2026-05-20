Ty Madden headshot

Ty Madden Injury: Ready for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Madden (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though the Tigers deactivated Madden on Sunday due to a forearm injury, he's merely dealing with a bruise rather than a muscle strain or ligament damage and should be in line for an abbreviated stint on the 15-day injured list. Assuming he makes it through Wednesday's throwing session no worse for the wear, Madden could be cleared to resume facing hitters this weekend or early next week.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Madden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Madden See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
April 8, 2025