Ty Madden Injury: Set to be activated Monday
Madden (forearm) is expected be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Monday's contest on the mound versus the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Madden will make his return to action with the Tigers after missing just over two weeks while recovering from a right forearm contusion. The 26-year-old tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three in his only minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Madden has posted a 2.38 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 12 punchouts over 11.1 innings in three appearances with Detroit this season, and Monday's start will be his first of the 2026 campaign.
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