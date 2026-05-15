Ty Madden Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Madden's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Friday's game against Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Madden took a 107.9-mph line drive off his forearm in the third inning of Friday's contest and was taken out of the game immediately afterward. Initial imaging suggests he escaped the incident without a fracture, but the Tigers are going to run additional tests on him as a precaution. He's tentatively lined up to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, though that could change depending on how he feels and what the results of his tests say.