Ty Madden Injury: X-rays negative
X-rays on Madden's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Friday's game against Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Madden took a 107.9-mph line drive off his forearm in the third inning of Friday's contest and was taken out of the game immediately afterward. Initial imaging suggests he escaped the incident without a fracture, but the Tigers are going to run additional tests on him as a precaution. He's tentatively lined up to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, though that could change depending on how he feels and what the results of his tests say.
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