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Ty Madden Injury: X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

X-rays on Madden's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Friday's game against Toronto, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Madden took a 107.9-mph line drive off his forearm in the third inning of Friday's contest and was taken out of the game immediately afterward. Initial imaging suggests he escaped the incident without a fracture, but the Tigers are going to run additional tests on him as a precaution. He's tentatively lined up to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, though that could change depending on how he feels and what the results of his tests say.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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