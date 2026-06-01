Ty Madden headshot

Ty Madden News: Activated ahead of Monday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Tigers activated Madden (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Madden is set to start Monday's game against the Rays after missing the last couple weeks with a right forearm contusion. The right-hander threw 4.1 innings and 70 pitches in his lone rehab start and should be capable of stretching out to 80 pitches or so Monday in Tampa Bay.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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