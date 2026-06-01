Ty Madden News: Activated ahead of Monday's start
The Tigers activated Madden (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Madden is set to start Monday's game against the Rays after missing the last couple weeks with a right forearm contusion. The right-hander threw 4.1 innings and 70 pitches in his lone rehab start and should be capable of stretching out to 80 pitches or so Monday in Tampa Bay.
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