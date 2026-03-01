Ty Madden headshot

Ty Madden News: Demoted to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

The Tigers optioned Madden to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Madden reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024 and submitted a 4.30 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 23 innings, but the 25-year-old righty had his entire 2025 campaign wiped out while he recovered from a right rotator cuff strain. Though he's back to full health for spring training, Madden will need to shake off some rust and pitch effectively out of the Toledo rotation at the start of the upcoming season before getting consideration for a starting role with the big club.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
