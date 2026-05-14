Ty Madden News: Drawing start Friday
Madden will be the starting pitcher for Friday's game versus the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Madden has been terrific in two bulk relief outings, allowing three runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 11 frames. The top of Toronto's lineup is right-handed heavy, so the right-handed Madden will work as a traditional starter Friday. Madden threw 87 pitches his last time out and will be operating on five days' rest, so he'll be available for a full workload.
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