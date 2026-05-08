Ty Madden News: Drawing start Saturday
Madden will be the Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Madden earned a traditional start after excelling in bulk relief in his season debut for the Tigers on Monday versus the Red Sox, striking out seven over five scoreless frames. The right-hander threw 81 pitches in that outing and has been a starting pitcher this year during his time at Triple-A Toledo, so there shouldn't be any workload limitations in place Saturday.
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