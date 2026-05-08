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Ty Madden News: Drawing start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Madden will be the Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Kansas City, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Madden earned a traditional start after excelling in bulk relief in his season debut for the Tigers on Monday versus the Red Sox, striking out seven over five scoreless frames. The right-hander threw 81 pitches in that outing and has been a starting pitcher this year during his time at Triple-A Toledo, so there shouldn't be any workload limitations in place Saturday.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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