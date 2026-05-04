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Ty Madden News: Fires five scoreless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Madden did not factor into the decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

Making his first MLB appearance since 2024, Madden delivered an impressive return after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo Monday morning. The right-hander entered after Tyler Holton opened the game with a clean first inning and quickly settled in, attacking the zone and throwing 50 of his 81 pitches for strikes and punching out seven. The outing was especially encouraging for Detroit, who are dealing with the loss of Tarik Skubal, as Madden stepped in and provided a performance reminiscent of an ace. After missing all of 2025 with a shoulder strain, the 26-year-old showed no signs of rust and could be in line for a continued role moving forward.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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