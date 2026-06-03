Ty Madden News: Missing out on two-start week

Madden is no longer lined up to start Sunday's contest against the Mariners, with the Tigers listing Jack Flaherty as their probable starter for that game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Madden returned from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's series opener versus the Rays, working 3.1 innings and striking out four while allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks in a no-decision. Flaherty ended up starting Tuesday's contest, but he'll now move ahead of Madden in the pitching schedule after securing his first win of the season while spinning five shutout innings in Detroit's 8-0 victory. The Tigers haven't clarified what Madden's role might be look like moving forward, but he soon be headed to the bullpen or to Triple-A Toledo while the Detroit rotation is set to get some reinforcements in the near future. Justin Verlander (hip) threw five shutout innings in a rehab start Tuesday for Toledo and could be activated from the 60-day injured list next week, while Tarik Skubal (elbow) could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment as soon as Saturday.