Ty Madden News: Moves up from Triple-A
The Tigers recalled Madden from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
In his first 21 innings with Toledo this season, Madden holds a 4.71 ERA and 21:12 K:BB. The Tigers are going with a bullpen game Monday against the Red Sox, and Madden is a candidate to enter as a bulk reliever following opener Tyler Holton. Madden posted a 4.30 ERA over six appearances (one start) for Detroit in 2024 before missing all of 2025 with a shoulder strain.
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