Ty Madden News: Moving to bullpen

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Madden has been shifted to the bullpen, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Madden has pitched well in a starting and bulk-relief role this season, authoring a 3.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings. However, with Justin Verlander (hip) slated to return from the injured list early next week and Tarik Skubal (elbow) not far behind him, there's no room for Madden in the Detroit rotation.