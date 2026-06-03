Ty Madden News: Moving to Detroit bullpen
Madden has been shifted to the Tigers' bullpen, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Madden has pitched well in a starting pitcher/bulk reliever role, authoring a 3.07 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings. However, with Justin Verlander (hip) slated to return early next week and Tarik Skubal (elbow) coming right behind him, there's no room for Madden in the Detroit rotation.
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