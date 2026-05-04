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Ty Madden News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Tigers recalled Madden from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

In his first 21 innings with Toledo this season, Madden holds a 4.71 ERA and 21:12 K:BB. The Tigers are going with a bullpen game Monday against the Red Sox, and Madden is a candidate to enter as a bulk reliever following opener Tyler Holton. Madden posted a 4.30 ERA over six appearances (one start) for Detroit in 2024 before missing all of 2025 with a shoulder strain.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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