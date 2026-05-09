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Ty Madden News: Set for bulk-relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Madden is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Burch Smith in Saturday's game against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers initially listed Madden as their starting pitcher for Saturday's contest, but he'll instead work as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen after he fared well in that capacity earlier in the week. After being summoned from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Madden worked behind Tyler Holton later that night against the Red Sox and struck out seven over five scoreless innings of relief in his 2026 MLB debut. Detroit will soon get reinforcement to its pitching staff with Framber Valdez (suspension) due back Wednesday, but Madden should be able to hold down a spot in the rotation until the Tigers get at least two of Tarik Skubal (elbow), Casey Mize (adductor), Justin Verlander (hip) and Troy Melton (elbow) back from the injured list.

Ty Madden
Detroit Tigers
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