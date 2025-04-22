Tyler Alexander News: Bags three-inning save Sunday

Alexander struck out five and allowed one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings in relief en route to earning a save in Sunday's 14-1 win over the Athletics.

After allowing eight runs (four earned) in his previous appearance as a starter in an April 14 loss to the Tigers, Alexander shifted to the bullpen and gave up his spot in the rotation to rookie Logan Henderson. Henderson dazzled in his MLB debut and picked up the win after the limiting the Athletics to one run while striking out nine over six innings, but Alexander finished out the contest in efficient fashion, needing just 42 pitches to retire nine of the 10 batters he faced. The save was the first of Alexander's seven-year MLB career, but the veteran lefty is likely to be used mainly in lower-leverage spots moving forward.