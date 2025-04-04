Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Alexander headshot

Tyler Alexander News: Draws starting assignment Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Alexander will be the Brewers' starting pitcher in Friday's game against the Reds, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander's most recent of two relief appearances this season came Sunday, when he threw 47 pitches over 2.1 innings. While it won't be a traditional opener assignment, he will not be handling a full starter's workload Friday.

Tyler Alexander
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now