Tyler Alexander News: Draws starting assignment Friday
Alexander will be the Brewers' starting pitcher in Friday's game against the Reds, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Alexander's most recent of two relief appearances this season came Sunday, when he threw 47 pitches over 2.1 innings. While it won't be a traditional opener assignment, he will not be handling a full starter's workload Friday.
