Tyler Alexander News: Earns second save
Alexander earned the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Orioles, tossing a clean ninth inning while striking out two.
Alexander has converted both of the chances he's had for saves early on in the season. Normal closer Robert Garcia had pitched two days in a row entering Monday, so the 31-year-old was called upon to record the last three outs in the ninth and was razor sharp, striking out two batters in a three up, three down ninth. Alexander probably isn't putting Garcia's role in any danger yet, but it is a situation worth monitoring moving forward should he continue to pitch well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Alexander See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings41 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker112 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 24188 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Player Props Today: Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Alexander See More