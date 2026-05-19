Tyler Alexander News: Opening Tuesday's game
Alexander will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The left-hander has plenty of big-league experience as a starter and will make his first start of 2026 on Tuesday. Alexander has been effective out of the bullpen this year with a 2.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 21 innings, but he shouldn't be expected to cover more than an inning or two in Colorado given that he's that he's pitched more than two frames in an appearance just once this season. Kumar Rocker is expected to follow as the bulk reliever.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Alexander See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri35 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?39 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens40 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets40 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Alexander See More