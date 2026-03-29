Tyler Alexander News: Secures save Saturday

Alexander earned a save after tossing one inning, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a hit-by-pitch while striking out a batter in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Alexander was the next man up after Texas turned to Robert Garcia and Chris Martin in the ninth inning. Alexander hit Otto Kemp with an 84.8 mph cutter to open the frame before later surrendering a two-out single by Bryce Harper, which drove in the inherited runner at second base. The southpaw was then able to settle in and strand Kemp at third base to end the game by getting Alec Bohm to pop out for the final out. Alexander isn't necessarily in the mix quite yet for the closer's role, but he is the first Ranger to notch a save in 2026.