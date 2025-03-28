Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Alexander headshot

Tyler Alexander News: Sees action in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Alexander tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Alexander did not have to wait long to make his first appearance with the Brewers, and he kept the opponent at bay with the Milwaukee trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Alexander figures to primarily serve as a long reliever, but he did extend up to 70 pitches during spring training, and he could be a candidate to start with the Brewers opening the season with only three true traditional starting pitchers on the roster.

Tyler Alexander
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now