Tyler Alexander News: Shutout in relief
Alexander went one inning allowing no runs on two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.
Once again Alexander pitched a scoreless frame, marking the 12th appearance he has done so to date. The 31-year-old has allowed just one earned run, in tune to his 0.63 ERA, through his first 14.1 innings pitched. The left-hander has been the most efficient and utilized asset out of the Rangers bullpen through 28 games.
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