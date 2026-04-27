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Tyler Alexander News: Shutout in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Alexander went one inning allowing no runs on two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Once again Alexander pitched a scoreless frame, marking the 12th appearance he has done so to date. The 31-year-old has allowed just one earned run, in tune to his 0.63 ERA, through his first 14.1 innings pitched. The left-hander has been the most efficient and utilized asset out of the Rangers bullpen through 28 games.

Tyler Alexander
Texas Rangers
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