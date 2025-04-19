Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Anderson headshot

Tyler Anderson News: Blanks Giants in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Anderson (2-0) picked up the win Friday, scattering three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Giants. He struck out six.

Logan Webb was the more dominant pitcher on the night, fanning 12 Angels in his six frames, but Anderson kept the opposition off-balance over his 96 pitches (64 strikes) and didn't allow a runner to get past second base. The veteran lefty will take a stingy 2.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB through 21.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Pirates.

Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
