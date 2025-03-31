Tyler Anderson News: Concedes three runs in no-decision

Anderson took a no-decision Monday against the Cardinals. He struck out four over five innings while allowing three runs on six hits and two walks.

The Angels southpaw tossed 91 pitches, including 61 strikes, while inducing 10 whiffs during his season debut in St. Louis. However, Anderson struggled to contain the long ball as Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan -- both left-handed batters -- hit solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. After pitching to a 7.41 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 17 innings in the spring, Anderson still has some tuning up to do before he makes his next start against the Guardians at home this weekend.