Tyler Anderson News: Goes six strong

Anderson (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

The only earned run the crafty lefty allowed Tuesday came on a Ben Rice homer in the fourth inning. Otherwise, Anderson was sharp, holding the Yankees' sluggers in check, though he didn't get the run support needed to secure his third win of the season. The 35-year-old had struggled in his previous two starts, giving up nine runs over 9.2 innings, but he's still putting together a solid season with a 3.39 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.