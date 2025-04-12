Tyler Anderson News: Grabs first win

Anderson (1-0) earned the win Saturday over the Astros, allowing one hit and four walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Anderson's issued eight walks over his last two starts (10.2 innings), though he's held opponents to just two runs and two hits in that span, including Saturday's scoreless effort. Overall, the 35-year-old southpaw has pitched to a 2.87 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 15 strikeouts through his first 15.2 innings this season. Anderson is currently in line for a home matchup with the Giants in his next outing.