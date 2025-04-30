Tyler Anderson News: Posts another quality start

Anderson did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out five.

While Anderson had to settle for a no-decision, it's the third consecutive quality start for the left-hander, who's yet to allow more than three runs in an outing this season. Anderson's ERA sits at 2.67 on the year with a 1.04 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB across six starts (33.2 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next start.