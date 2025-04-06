Tyler Anderson News: Walks four in no-decision

Anderson did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win against the Guardians. He yielded two runs on a hit and four walks over five innings and struck out five batters.

Anderson allowed one run through the first three frames before serving up a solo shot off the bat of Kyle Manzardo. Through two starts, Anderson has given up five runs (three homers) across 10 frames. He threw just 49 of 81 pitches for strikes but forced 10 whiffs, including six with his changeup. Anderson's next outing is lined up to be in Houston next weekend.