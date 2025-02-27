Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson News: Yields one run in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Anderson allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter in a spring start against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Anderson allowed two doubles through three batters to allow a run, but he settled down after that and retired five of the final six hitters he faced. The veteran lefty is coming off an All-Star campaign during which he posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142:73 K:BB over 179.2 innings. Anderson is penciled in for a spot near the top of the Angels' rotation along with new teammate Yusei Kikuchi.

