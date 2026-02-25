Tyler Austin Injury: Facing extended absence

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Austin underwent a patellar tendon debridement procedure on his right knee Tuesday and will be out for "months," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Austin hasn't appeared in the majors since 2019, but after a successful run in Japan with the Yokohama Bay Stars over the last six seasons, he joined the Cubs on a one-year deal over the winter and appeared to have the inside track on a reserve role with Chicago. However, with Austin having since required knee surgery, he'll be ticketed for an extended stint on the injured list. The Cubs likely won't have a clearer target date for Austin's return until weeks down the road, when he'll be further along in the rehab process.