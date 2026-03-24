Tyler Austin Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Cubs placed Austin (knee) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Austin underwent a patellar tendon debridement procedure on his right knee in February. He remains without a return timeline, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures he'll remain out until at least late May. His spot on the 40-man roster will be handed to Dylan Carlson, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.
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