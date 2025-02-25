Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Black Injury: Hits off tee Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:09am

Black (back) hit off a tee Tuesday and is hoping to make his Cactus League debut next week, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Black tweaked his back last week and has been dealing with some stiffness. The first baseman got into 18 games with the Brewers last season, slashing .204/.316/.245 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and three stolen bases across 57 plate appearances. Black is considered a long shot to make Milwaukee's Opening Day roster barring injury.

