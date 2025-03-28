Tyler Black Injury: Out 6-to-8 weeks with hand fracture

Black will be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a fractured right hamate bone, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's an injury that typically requires surgery and often results in a loss of power initially upon a return to action. In all likelihood, Black won't be an option for the Brewers until June or so. He managed just a .561 OPS during his time with the big club last season.