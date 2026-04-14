Tyler Black Injury: Sidelined at Triple-A
Triple-A Nashville placed Black on the 7-day injured list April 8 with an undisclosed injury.
Black had his best big-league camp to date, logging a 1.522 OPS with three steals in six games, but he landed on the IL shortly after getting demoted to Triple-A to start the season. He slashed .269/.387/.385 with one home run and one steal in seven games while playing left field (five games), right field (one game) and first base (one game). In the past, Black has missed time with a broken hamate and a broken thumb, but it's unclear how long he'll be out this time.
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