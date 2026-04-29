Tyler Black News: Drives in three in three-hit night

Black went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Black turned in a strong performance at the plate, recording hits in three straight innings, including a two-run single in the fifth that helped spark Milwaukee's big offensive night. The outing marked his first career multi-RBI game in 26 MLB appearances. Since being recalled, Black has made an immediate impact, going 5-for-13 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.