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Tyler Black News: Drives in three in three-hit night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Black went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Black turned in a strong performance at the plate, recording hits in three straight innings, including a two-run single in the fifth that helped spark Milwaukee's big offensive night. The outing marked his first career multi-RBI game in 26 MLB appearances. Since being recalled, Black has made an immediate impact, going 5-for-13 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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