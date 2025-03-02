Tyler Black News: Making spring debut Sunday
Black (back) is batting third as the designated hitter in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.
It's the first game action of the spring for Black, who suffered a minor back injury early in camp. The 24-year-old finished last season at Triple-A Nashville but received his first taste of the majors and had a .204/.316/.245 slash line and 29.8 percent strikeout rate in 57 plate appearances. He faces long odds to crack Milwaukee's Opening Day roster.
