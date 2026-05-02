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Tyler Black News: Not in Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Black is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Nationals on Saturday.

The Nationals are sending southpaw Foster Griffin to the mound for Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Black will be on the bench for the start of the game while Gary Sanchez serves as the Brewers' designated hitter and bat out of the cleanup spot. Black has gone 9-for-21 (.429) with four doubles and seven RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville in late April.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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