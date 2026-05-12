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Tyler Black News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Black fared well in his brief stint with the big club, going 9-for-27 while plating seven runs in nine contests. However, with Christian Yelich (groin) back from the injured list, Black's playing time was likely to be further reduced. He'll play more regularly with Nashville.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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