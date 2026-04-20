Tyler Black headshot

Tyler Black News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Black (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday in Triple-A Nashville's 4-2 loss to Worcester after being activated from the 7-day injured list.

Black missed about two weeks of action due to the undisclosed injury but picked up right where he left off upon being cleared to play, as his ninth-inning double extended his hitting streak to seven games. With three key pieces for Milwaukee on the 10-day injured list (Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn), Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Black could be an option to join the big club at some point in the near future once he gets in some more at-bats with Nashville, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Black See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Black See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
25 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
46 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
55 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
200 days ago