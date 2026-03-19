Tyler Black News: Sent down to Nashville

The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Black played well for the Brewers in the Cactus League, going 11-for-20 with 14 RBI, six runs scored and three steals in just six games. He cooled down while playing for Canada in the World Baseball Classic, however, tallying just one hit and five strikeouts in his 10 at-bats. Andrew Vaughn and Jake Bauers are expected to receive the vast majority of starts at first base for Milwaukee, so Black will likely spend most of the season as a depth piece at Nashville.