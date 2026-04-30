Tyler Black headshot

Tyler Black News: Settling in at DH versus righties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Black will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Thursday's game versus the Diamondbacks.

With Christian Yelich (groin) still out, the left-handed-hitting Black is settling in as the Brewers' primary DH against right-handers, having now made four starts in five games in such situations. He's off to a nice start, going 5-for-14 with three RBI.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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