Tyler Black News: Settling in at DH versus righties
Black will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Thursday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
With Christian Yelich (groin) still out, the left-handed-hitting Black is settling in as the Brewers' primary DH against right-handers, having now made four starts in five games in such situations. He's off to a nice start, going 5-for-14 with three RBI.
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