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Tyler Black News: Sitting again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Black is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After hitting the bench for Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals while right-hander Zack Littell served as Washington's primary pitcher, Black will remain out of the starting nine against a righty starter (Kyle Leahy) for the series opener in St. Louis. Since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on April 24, Black has shined at the plate with nine hits -- including four doubles -- and seven RBI over 21 at-bats, but his pathway to regular playing time appears to have closed with the Brewers bringing Jackson Chourio (hand) and Andrew Vaughn (hand) back from the injured list Monday. Black could be optioned back to Nashville in the coming days if Milwaukee wants him to continue playing on an everyday basis rather than seeing limited action in a utility role at the big-league level.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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