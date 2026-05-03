Tyler Black News: Sitting against right-hander

Black is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Black will hit the bench for the second straight day, this time sitting against a righty (Zack Littell) after he was held out of the lineup Saturday against Nationals lefty Foster Griffin. Though he's produced a 1.074 OPS in six games since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on April 24 and appeared to have settled in as the Brewers' preferred option at designated hitter against righties, Black could soon be headed back to the minors. The Brewers are expected to activate Andrew Vaughn (hand) from the injured list Monday and may not have room for Black as a left-handed bench bat who offers limited defensive flexibility.