Tyler Black News: Sizzling early this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Black is 8-for-12 (.667) with a home run, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, three steals and a 1:2 BB:K through four games this spring.

Black has been on an absolute heater to open the exhibition season, both at the plate and on the basepaths. Once a top prospect, Black faded a bit in recent years, but he is still only 25 years old and is not out of the picture yet. Black remains without a defensive position, and Christian Yelich is slated to be the primary designated hitter for the Brewers, but if he stays hot he could just force Milwaukee to get creative.

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
