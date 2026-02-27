Tyler Black News: Sizzling early this spring
Black is 8-for-12 (.667) with a home run, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, three steals and a 1:2 BB:K through four games this spring.
Black has been on an absolute heater to open the exhibition season, both at the plate and on the basepaths. Once a top prospect, Black faded a bit in recent years, but he is still only 25 years old and is not out of the picture yet. Black remains without a defensive position, and Christian Yelich is slated to be the primary designated hitter for the Brewers, but if he stays hot he could just force Milwaukee to get creative.
