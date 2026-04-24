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Tyler Black News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Brewers recalled Black from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Black has hit .282/.378/.410 with one home run and two steals in 10 games for Nashville since returning from an undisclosed injury. The left-handed bat could see some action against right-handed pitching while the Brewers navigate injuries to Christian Yelich (groin), Jackson Chourio (hand) and Andrew Vaughn (hand).

Tyler Black
Milwaukee Brewers
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