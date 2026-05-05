Tyler Bremner headshot

Tyler Bremner Injury: Removed due to fatigue/illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Bremner was removed from a start with High-A Tri-City after 1.1 innings Tuesday due to fatigue brought on by illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Bremner has been under the weather lately, and it affected his stamina Tuesday. He will rest up and should be fine for his next outing. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Bremner holds a 1.50 ERA and 28:6 K:BB over 18 innings with Tri-City this season.

Tyler Bremner
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bremner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Bremner See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
Yesterday
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
41 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
61 days ago
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, February 13
MLB
College Baseball Betting: Expert Picks for Friday, February 13
Author Image
John Venezia
81 days ago