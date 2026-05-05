Tyler Bremner Injury: Removed due to fatigue/illness
Bremner was removed from a start with High-A Tri-City after 1.1 innings Tuesday due to fatigue brought on by illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Bremner has been under the weather lately, and it affected his stamina Tuesday. He will rest up and should be fine for his next outing. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Bremner holds a 1.50 ERA and 28:6 K:BB over 18 innings with Tri-City this season.
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